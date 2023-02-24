Artan Grubi, probably pressed by the series of scandals and suspicions of crime, reacts impulsively and uses lies. While giving advice on what is good and what is bad for the Macedonian people, it is good to note that Grubi, like Kovacevski, does not have the mandate to push for constitutional changes without the people being asked in elections, says Marija Miteva, spokesperson and member of the EC of VMRO -DPMNE, when asked what is the party’s position on Grubi’s statements regarding the constitutional amendments.

Miteva emphasized that Grubi’s statements that one thing is said in front of the people and another in front of the ambassadors are false, calling on Grubi to tell them who those ambassadors are.

And here their position, first constitutional amendments, then elections, means the collapse of all their lies that they had a majority for the constitutional amendments, which means that after several months of continuous manipulations, the lie that they just did not happen or were voted on explodes like a soap bubble. About Grubi’s stories that one thing was said in front of the public, and another in front of the ambassadors, it is good for Grubi to say who those ambassadors are and for them to express their opinion and their position on this false claim of Grubi’s, Miteva pointed out.

Miteva once again confirmed the position of VMRO-DPMNE that constitutional amendments in a smuggling manner without a mandate from the citizens will not happen, as well as that the rule of coalition of winner with winner no longer applies, saying that if DUI seeks salvation in that, amnesty for crime there will be none and they should be ready for accountability.