Artan Grubi is a magnet for scandals and dubious deals on the back of the state. After we previously disclosed how a counter worker employed by his brother received accreditation for calibration of instruments for pouring petroleum products and liquid petroleum gas, a process in which the Bureau of Metrology participates, whose director has an unreported hacienda for which there is doubt as to how it was acquired. And then how Veton Grubi, Artan’s brother, bought a 127m2 store on Makedonija Street in Skopje at a price of 100,000 euros, i.e. 700 euros per square meter, in conditions where a residential square is 2,000 euros each, and we indicated possible trading with influence. Today we will disclose new suspicions of embezzlement of millions with Grubi’s signature, accused Naum Stoilovski from VMRO-DPMNE.

This is the second page of the Official Gazette of 2022, dated 14.06.2022, where a Government Decision signed by Artan Grubi on the write-off of 1500 tons of wheat and 500 tons of barley for fodder under the cover due to losses during storage and maintaining the quality of wheat and barley.

Wheat and barley have never been written off in such quantity. It raises suspicions that maybe the wheat and barley ended up on the black market and the money in someone’s private pocket, all of which Gruby allows with his signature.

These are wheat and barley bought with public money and written off by Artan Grubi. According to the current wheat prices on the Novi Sad stock exchange, 1,500 tons of wheat cost 500,000 euros, and 500 tons of barley cost 150,000 euros. Literally speaking, with Grubi’s signature, he wrote off 650,000 euros as losses during storage, this has not been the case until now, I don’t remember a write-off in the name of losses worth half a million euros.

Hence, two dilemmas arise:

1. If it is really about losses. What was the government waiting for, that is? The Agency for Commodity Reserves, which manages the commodity reserves, and why wheat and barley were not offered for sale earlier, even with reduced quality, the state would not be in an absolute loss of 650,000 euros, but at the very least it would have collected 70 to 80% of that price?

2. If the well-founded suspicions that it is a black sale are correct, then is there a multimillion-dollar crime with Grubi’s signature? Grubi should stop running away from answers, as he runs away about his brother’s store and the businesses that revolve around him, but say, did he damage the state because of incompetence or crime?