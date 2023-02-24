Among the many names of lawyers who passed the final exam of the Academy of Judges and Public Prosecutors and are relatives of high-ranking officials in the legislative, executive, or judicial authorities, the name of Emrah Mihtaroski, nephew of the current mayor of the municipality of Plasnica, Alija Jahoski, was found.

According to the ranking list with the final results of the exam published by the Academy, Mihtaroski is ranked 55th out of 58 candidates who passed the last filter of the academy. With a total grade of 7.48, Mihtaroski passed the last test of the academy. On the written part of the test, Mihtaroski received a grade of 5.50 and on the oral part, he was graded 1.98.

On the final list of whether a candidate will be a judge or public prosecutor, Mihtaroski is in 52nd place out of 57 candidates. In the theoretical part, Jahoski’s nephew scored 26.49 points and in the practical part, he received 20 points. Together with the grade from the final exam of 7.48, Mihtaroski managed to score 53.97 points.

According to the rules, in the future, he will be a public prosecutor in the appellate area where, according to the plan for hiring public prosecutors, there will be the greatest need for them.