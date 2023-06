Instead of wasting money on duels and leadership meetings outside of the political processes, the citizens and the state need unity, in order for the country to continue on the EU path”, PM Kovacevski said on Friday.

“That EU path is not a path by and of itself, neither is the decision , that is one of the steps necessary for the achievement of the second goal, after joining NATO, and that is EU membership”, Kovacvski told Channel 5 TV.