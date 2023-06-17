The VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski welcomed the German Bundestag initiative, after it adopted a Resolution acknowledging the Macedonian language and identity, adding that he expects other strategic partners to do the same. He reiterated that under the current conditions, the negotiations with the EU would be conducted under the Bulgarian diktat.

“We expect other such initiatives, however, it’s not even 5% of what these people deserve, and that is a fair chance as all the peoples who accessed the EU had, that is without extracontractual conditions, no more concessions on the expense of the Macedonian identity”, Mickoski stated.