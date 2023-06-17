Prilep and Bitola are cut off from the main north – south highway, after heavy rains flooded the road and caused landslides near Pletvar.

The road, leading from Veles to Prilep, was declared closed this morning, as crews are trying to remove the debris. Construction of the planned expressway at this treacherous section largely stopped under the SDSM – DUI Government and the road was in bad shape even before the rains. The road was supposed to be closed during the days for much of next week anyway, for planned construction work.