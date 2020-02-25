A large rally takes place today afternoon, in protest against Zoran Zaev’s interference in the judiciary. VMRO-DPMNE party leader Hristijan Mickoski called all citizens concerned with the abuse of the judiciary over the past years to join him to a protest march that starts at the State Prosecutor’s office in downtown Skopje. This comes after a leaked audio tape shows how Zaev is plotting to overturn on-going criminal cases with the help of disgraced former Special Prosecutor Katica Janeva and former Chief Justice Jovo Vangelovski, who he says are “in his pocket”.

You all heard the tape. Zaev is abusing his office and is directly influencing judicial outcomes. The Prime Minister was both judge, jury and prosecution. Prosecutors who should investigate his actions are in his lap, and remain silent. But VMRO will not be silent. I call you to join us on a protest march in front of the state prosecutor’s office in Skopje and the Supreme Court. There must be accountability for what Zaev did, Mickoski said.

Protesters will march along the Foreign Ministry and the Holy Mother of God church to the Supreme Court.