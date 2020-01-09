Lawyer Mercan Dauti, who represents Gazi Baba construction Inspector Elisaveta Najdovska in the TNT case will file a motion to the Supreme Court asking for disciplinary liability and dismissal of Judicial Council President Kiro Zdravev, Republika learned from well-informed sources.

According to Republika sources, Dauti’s initiative is based on Article 34 paragraphs 1 and 2 of the Law on Judicial Council, for affecting the independence of judges, including a lay judge, and neglecting and failing to serve in the council.

Dauti decided to take this step because of the fact that the President of the Judicial Council does not allow holding an emergency session of the Judicial Council to dismiss lay judge Liljana Ivanovska-Kocoska, thereby contributing to assisting the illegal operation of the courts in the Republic of Macedonia.