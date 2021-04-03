LIVE STREAM: Protest “Health, Not Commission!” in front of Health Ministry building, resignations are demanded Macedonia 03.04.2021 / 11:54 VMRO-DPMNE’s City Committee Skopje is staging Saturday a protest under the motto “Health, Not Commission” in front of the Health Ministry building, demanding responsibility and resignations from the authorities. Live Stream: protestVenko Filipce Comments are closed for this post. Related Articles Macedonia 03.04.2021 Record number of new infections, hospitalizations, deaths: Filipce and Zaev blame the citizens for not respecting the measures and not wanting to get vaccinated Macedonia 03.04.2021 Filipce’s resignation to be demanded at today’s protest in front of the Health Ministry building Macedonia 01.04.2021 Filipce: Serbia’s donation of Sputnik vaccinates to be used to vaccinate employees in MoI, Army, kindergartens, JSP drivers Macedonia News 12 people caught breaking curfew, 409 fined for not wearing face masks Mickoski: They lied then, two and a half years later they lie again Record number of new infections, hospitalizations, deaths: Filipce and Zaev blame the citizens for not respecting the measures and not wanting to get vaccinated Filipce’s resignation to be demanded at today’s protest in front of the Health Ministry building Census postponed for September, local elections for second half of October, fingerprint devices to be used for voting Zaev expects a deal with Bulgaria in May or June Patient who developed a very low thrombocyte count after taking the Astra Zeneca vaccine is recovering Bulgarian MEP Dzhambazki claims Ohrid as the Bulgarian capital .
