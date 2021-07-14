Promotions of policies, measures and values… what needs to be done, what is the path to a better life and Macedonia for all people, will be explained at the presentation of the VMRO-DPMNE’s platform at an event beginning at 8 pm on the Gazi Baba square.

This is part of the pre-campaign for the coming municipal elections, and Mickoski and other party representatives will discuss their platform that was recently revealed during the anniversary of the party founding in Ohrid.