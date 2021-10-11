LIVE STREAM: VMRO-DPMNE rally in Krusevo Macedonia 11.10.2021 / 20:02 VMRO-DPMNE opens its rally in Krusevo this evening, part of a series of events in the region that culminates with a meeting in Prilep. You can follow the Krusevo rally live. krusevorally Comments are closed for this post. Related Articles Macedonia 05.10.2021 LIVE STREAM: VMRO-DPMNE rally in Cair Macedonia 04.10.2021 Red card for Zaev in Kavadarci: SDSM’s rally with three times lower attendance than that of VMRO-DPMNE Macedonia 03.10.2021 LIVE VIDEO: VMRO-DPMNE rally in Kisela Voda Macedonia News Danela Arsovska promises free public transport and a new general plan for the development of Skopje Mickoski in Prilep: Zaev is selling out the legacy of the Macedonian Anti-Fascist struggle Germany beats Macedonia 0:4 in World Cup qualifier Kotlar: I will include civic organizations in the running of Centar New poll shows VMRO-DPMNE with large lead over SDSM Macedonia – Germany game about to begin despite the heavy rain “Today was not the day for Zaev to visit Prilep” “Zaev can’t buy all the votes he needs to overturn the elections” .
