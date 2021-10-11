Following the visit to Prilep by Zoran Zaev, and the incident that followed, local VMRO-DPMNE official Dejan Prodanoski said that Zaev had no business being in the city today, when Macedonia marks the 80th anniversary of the start of the WW2 uprising.

This was no time for him to visit the Alley of the undefeated (the main monument to the partisan fighters in Prilep, where the uprising began). Zaev is rewriting our history, he tries to write a new history, that goes against our culture and our identity, Prodanoski said.

Zaev caused outrage in Macedonia not only with the Prespa Treaty he signed with Greece, which imposes a name change on Macedonia, but also with the 2017 treaty he signed with Bulgaria. Under this treaty, Bulgaria now demands that Macedonia rewrites its history and adopts a new historic narrative that underplays its role as part of the Axis and the occupation of Macedonia during the war.