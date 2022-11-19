One of the most characteristic examples of parasitizing on the backs of citizens is Ljube Boskoski, who takes 50,000 euros per term, and no one knows what he does or what he contributes to that money, VMRO-DPMNE accuses, continuing the list of government officials as part of the “Parasites” affair.

The “Parasites” affair every new day shows a new bad behavior of the SDSM and DUI government in a time of crisis. While they ask the people to tighten their belts, shower with cooler water, and cook in small pots, they are not even considering cutting the enormous fees and salaries of the officials they appoint.

Such is the case with Ljube Boskoski, who receives 50,000 euros per term, and no one knows what he does and what he contributes to that money. Festim Halili, on the other hand, from the position of director of FITD, receives 1,000 euros per month and almost 50,000 euros per term, for something for which the citizens have absolutely no use. Another example of an unreasonable salary is Migjen Selmani, a member of the Board of Directors and a director in M-NAV, who receives 3,000 euros per month or 144,000 euros per term, VMRO-DPMNE states.

The party adds that the government of SDSM and DUI in this crisis has other priorities, different from those of the people.