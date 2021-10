The local elections campaign enters in its second week, with rallies across the country. VMRO-DPMNE will gather its supporters for a large rally in Zoran Zaev’s home base of Strumica, as well as in Radovis. SDSM will be in Valandovo and Kavadarci.

Levica party leader Dimitar Apasiev plans a meeting with supporters in Gevgelija and Bogdanci and the LDP-DOM coalition has rallies in Kocani. The BESA party will organize events in Skopje’s Butel and Sutka districts.