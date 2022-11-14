A joint session of the governments of the Republic of Macedonia and the Republic of Albania is to be held on Monday in Skopje with Prime Ministers Dimitar Kovacevski and Edi Rama delivering official addresses.

The Skopje police department announced measures for a special traffic regime on the roads in the wider central area of Skopje due to the delegation from Albania, which will arrive in the country to hold the joint government session.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs urges the citizens to respect the orders issued by the police officers on the roads where a special traffic regime will be established.