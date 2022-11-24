Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani is to attend the ceremony marking Macedonia’s accession to the Union for the Mediterranean, which will be held within 7th Regional Forum of the Union for the Mediterranean (UfM) taking place Thursday in Barcelona.

At the meeting of heads of diplomacy from the 42 member countries of the Union for the Mediterranean, Osmani is participating at the invitation of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation of Spain, José Manuel Albares, the Jordanian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ayman Safadi and the senior representative for foreign policy and security and vice-president of the European Commission, Joseph Borrell.

After the country’s admission to the Union, Osmani will participate in the work of the meeting as a representative of an equal member of the organization.

On the sidelines of the forum, Osmani is scheduled to meet with Spanish Minister Albares, as well as to hold bilateral meetings with other counterparts from the member states of the Union of the Mediterranean.