A ranking list of well-developed public health 2022 has been published. Several parameters were taken into account for the evaluation, such as GDP of the country, then GDP per capita as well as the total population.

Denmark is in the first place, Germany is behind it, and Sweden and Norway are third and fourth.

Interestingly, in this “usnews.com” research, Macedonia is not ranked at all on the list, unlike the countries of the region.

So Greece is in 31st place, Bulgaria 36th, Serbia 41st, Croatia 44th, etc…

This list seems to be a reality because Macedonia has one of the worst healthcare and one of the biggest lies of the government was that we will have free healthcare services if we change the name of the country.