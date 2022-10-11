With a traditional improvised attack in front of the October 11 Memorial Museum and fireworks on Monday evening, Prilep kicked off the festivities marking National Uprising Day – October 11 and the 81st anniversary of the beginning of the anti-fascist struggle.

The central event, held this year under the motto “Always on the Right Side”, will take place Tuesday in front of the memorial-ossuary in Kumanovo. Additionally, government delegations will lay wreaths at the monuments of the fallen fighters in Skopje and Prilep and Parliament will host the 2022 state awards ceremony.

The award for lifetime achievement in the field of science and education will be presented to the neuropsychiatrist, Prof. Dr. Metodi Cepreganov, while in the field of culture and art, the poetess Lindita Ahmeti, the writer Tomislav Osmanli and the fine artist Micko Jankulovski.