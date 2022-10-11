The leader of VMRO DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski, congratulated all citizens of Macedonia on the occasion of October 11, the National Uprising Day.

This holiday is one of the brightest dates in Macedonian history, because it marked the beginning of a liberating and anti-fascist uprising of the Macedonian people, which was crowned with ASNOM and the foundation of Macedonian statehood. With the attack on the Bulgarian police station in Prilep, the Goce Delcev partisan detachment started the fight against the fascist occupier, which spread like a flame throughout Macedonia, said Mickoski.

He said the fight for Macedonia never stops, be it a fight for progress and a better life, be it a fight against the hegemonic appetites towards Macedonia.