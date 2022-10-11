Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski congratulated the citizens on the occasion of October 11 – the National Uprising Day.

The victorious anti-fascist national liberation movement, at the first meeting of ASNOM, formalized the ideal for the Macedonian state and we as citizens are and must be eternally grateful. We continue their path in the same direction, choosing the progress and peace of the country and creating a better life for the present and future generations. United, on the right side we move forward. Let’s make our greatest victories as in the past the greatest successes in the present and the future, Kovacevski said in a Facebook post.