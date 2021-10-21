Macedonia needs us. Let’s unite. Let’s overcome the differences and mobilize, together and in harmony to do better. For great things and a better future that we all desire. Let us show that changes are possible and that they depend only on the will of the people, said VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski.
Macedonia needs us, let’s unite
