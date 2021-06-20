Macedonia continues to lag badly in its vaccination rate, and remains worst ranked in the region.

With just 22 doses administered per 100 inhabitants, Macedonia is now 85th in the world, down four places from last week. The equivalent ranking includes Samoa and Moldova.

Meanwhile, in the region, Albania ranks 67th, Montenegro is 51st and Serbia is 25th in the world.

Macedonia is currently without vaccines, and the large immunization sites are closed. The only prospective new delivery that could make a difference is that of over 500,000 doses from China, but of the less effective Sinovac vaccine.