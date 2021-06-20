Football team captain Goran Pandev and coach Igor Angelovski – Mrme announced they are leaving the team after tomorrow’s game against the Netherlands.

This will be my last match for Macedonia. I think that, together with our colleagues, coach Angelovski and I did something that is difficult to achieve. I wish that the team qualifies for the World Cup next. May they bring us much joy in the future, Pandev said in a press conference in Amsterdam.

Pandev (37) scored the first goal for Macedonia at a European Cup, against Austria.

Angelovski also expressed his gratitude to Pandev. “I’m grateful to the man sitting next to me, the greatest player in the history of Macedonian football. It was a privilege to work with such a man and captain. We were 162nd in the world five years ago, and we managed to bring Macedonia to the European Cup and have it ranked second in group in the World Cup qualifications. I will work with full dedication till the last day of my contract”, Angelovski said. His contract expires with the end of the Euro Cup and it is unlikely that he will seek to have it renewed.