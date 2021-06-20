What the Government calls an environmental gas tax will have devastating effect on our citizens, said VMRO-DPMNE Vice President Aleksandar Nikoloski during his visit to Gazi Baba today. The Zaev regime announced a 4 denar tax per liter of diesel sold.

It’s an interesing choice of words. This is more like a blood tax, for the effect it will have on the citizens, being sucked dry by the Government. This tax will not only affect households who use diesel vehicles, but it will increase the cost of transportation and raise prices across the board, Nikoloski said.