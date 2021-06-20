We see how Zaev is conducting a completely non-transparent process of negotiations and has no end when it comes to his treasons. Nobody can respect a man who is willing to erase himself, said VMRO-DPMNE deputy leader Aleksandar Nikoloski, discussing the negotiations between the Zaev regime and Bulgaria.

After Zaev’s visit to Sofia, Bulgarian media reported that he offered to equate the Macedonian with the Bulgarian language, and declare that they are the same language, which would be the latest step toward undermining the unique character of the Macedonian nation.

There will be a strong response if Zaev commits treason during his talks with Bulgaria. We are on the streets and we will call the entire Macedonian nation to join us, Nikoloski said.

Bulgarian media outlets compared Zaev’s visit to a man coming on his knees, ready to give anything just to secure a deal – in this case getting Bulgaria to lift its veto against Macedonia’s EU accession talks. Some outlets even hinted that Bulgaria helped Zaev secure the narrow draw against VMRO-DPMNE at the 2020 elections, to keep him in position where he can continue to deliver for Bulgaria.