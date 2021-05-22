The Ministry of Education and Science has adopted the curricula for first and fourth grade according to the new concept. The curricula have already been published on the website of the Bureau of Education and Science.
History professor at the Institute of National History Katerina Todoroska told “Fokus” that the new curriculum for the “history and societal studies” class for the fourth grade is inappropriate for the age of the students.
According to what is written in the curriculum we are talking about, it means that the nationality Macedonian will be reduced to ethnicity, but the nationality is already discussed to refer to citizen of the Republic of North Macedonia. Thus, it is clear that the cemented nationality and language are not so cemented at all. Finally, I will repeat that in the published “curricula for the “history and societal studies” class for fourth grade contains everything and anything, and very little history. This curriculum is an innovation of the hybrid system that education understands as a process of cloning characters under their intellectual capacity, concludes Todoroska.
