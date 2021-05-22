Minister of Foreign Affairs Bujar Osmani thanked on Saturday Portugal’s EU Presidency for putting Macedonia high on its list of priorities, but stressed that the details of the Portuguese proposal shouldn’t be discussed through the media.

Yesterday they came here with a proposal for a final solution to overcome the differences between us and the Republic of Bulgaria. That proposal also happens in conditions when we have established bilateral communication and are working to restore trust. The two presidents will travel to the Vatican together these days. In the meantime, we agreed with the Bulgarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, together with several embassies, in several capitals of the world, to jointly celebrate the Day of St. Cyril and Methodius and to continue with the implementation of the steps of sectoral cooperation, because as I often say in conditions of distrust even the smallest problems seem insurmountable, in conditions of trust all issues can be resolved, said Osmani answering a reporter’s question.

Osmani said that it is very important in parallel to create that trust between us and here we send, he stressed, that message of cooperation and building trust to accept the Good Neighborly Agreement as the basic way to overcome differences between the two countries. As Osmani stated, he understands that Agreement as our country’s obligation in the bilateral relations, but also in the country’s EU path.