Macedonia ranks sixth according to the real number of Covid-19 deaths in terms of population. Albania is in the fourth place, after Azerbaijan, Bosnia and Herzegovina and Bulgaria. According to a report by the U.S. Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation “Health Data”, Macedonia reported twice less Covid-19 deaths than the real number.

US Institute predicts up to 6,000 coronavirus deaths in Macedonia by the end of June

According to the report, Albania has a total of 529 deaths per 100 thousand inhabitants in the period from March 2020 to May 2021 and is ranked fourth among the 20 countries with the highest Covid-19 mortality, reports the Balkan Web agency.