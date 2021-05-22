Macedonia ranks sixth according to the real number of Covid-19 deaths in terms of population. Albania is in the fourth place, after Azerbaijan, Bosnia and Herzegovina and Bulgaria. According to a report by the U.S. Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation “Health Data”, Macedonia reported twice less Covid-19 deaths than the real number.

According to the report, Albania has a total of 529 deaths per 100 thousand inhabitants in the period from March 2020 to May 2021 and is ranked fourth among the 20 countries with the highest Covid-19 mortality, reports the Balkan Web agency.

Albania is followed by Mexico (478 deaths per 100 thousand inhabitants), followed by Macedonia (482), Belarus (472), Romania (465), Kazakhstan (459), Peru (447).

According to the report, Albania has about six times more deaths than it officially reported, ranking again among the countries with the lowest rate of official declarations in terms of total deaths, after Belarus and Azerbaijan. In Macedonia, the ratio is two, while in Montenegro it is 1.4, according to the agency.

According to the Albanian State Statistical Office INSTAT, from April 2020 to March 2021 there were about 9,300 more deaths compared to the same period last year, when the virus was not present. (for the same period, there are officially 2,423 Covid-19 deaths).

Until Friday, Macedonia has reported 5,265 deaths due to Covid-19 complications.