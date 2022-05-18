French President Emmanuel Macron is personally intervening in the dispute between Macedonia and Bulgaria. Macron today spoke on the phone with the two prime ministers – Dimitar Kovacevski and Kiril Petkov, as well as with Bulgarian President Rumen Radev.

The French President reminded them of his commitment to the European perspective of the Western Balkans, especially in the context of the destabilization the European continent is going through, his office said.

Radev’s office responded by citing his usual allegations, that Macedonia is violating the 2017 Friendship Treaty, and that it needs to meet its obligations before it can be allowed to begin the accession talks.

France holds the rotating Presidency of the European Council until June, when Macedonia hopes to be allowed to open its EU accession talks.