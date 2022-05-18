Bulgarian Foreign Minister Teodora Gencovska dismissed the latest comment from her Macedonian counterpart Bujar Osmani, who said that the “ball is now in the Bulgarian court”.

Foreign Minister Osmani is often in the media and talks constantly. This is not a tennis or a football match. Our position is exceptionally clear. We have national consensus on this issue. I don’t know how I can explain this more clearly to Mr. Osmani, Gencovska said. She also denounced today’s comment from Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski, that Bulgaria holds Macedonia and Albania hostage.

Odds that Bulgaria will lift its veto against Macedonia in time for the June meeting of the European Council appear slim.