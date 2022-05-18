VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski called on the Government to increase funding to protect lake Prespa and the wider Resen region, and lauded the work of VMRO-DPMNE appointed mayors and local officials in the region.

Their accomplishments are not the work of VMRO-DPMNE,they are accomplishments of the people. VMRO-DPMNE showed that we respect our people and we love our country. SDSM, their local officials, sons and daughters of communist and transition era politicians, are used to claim the work of others, but we will continue to do our work and better the lives of our people, Mickoski said during his visit to Prespa.