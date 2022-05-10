French President Emmanuel Macron raised the prospect of a two-tier Europe, a core of closely integrated countries, and a broader periphery, where Macedonia will likely end up. The outer circle would include eastern European countries like Ukraine and Georgia, as well as the UK.
The announcement came during Macron’s meeting with German Chancellor Scholz. The French President insisted that Europe must make an offer to the threatened eastern countries like Ukraine, while realizing that their full EU membership could take years or more likely a decade.
We need to anchor democracy and stability in Europe and find the best geopolitical form of convergence and stability, Macron said.
Macedonia is still waiting to open its EU accession talks, after being vetoed by Macron in 2019 and by Bulgaria since then – following decades of blockades from Greece.
Comments are closed for this post.