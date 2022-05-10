French President Emmanuel Macron raised the prospect of a two-tier Europe, a core of closely integrated countries, and a broader periphery, where Macedonia will likely end up. The outer circle would include eastern European countries like Ukraine and Georgia, as well as the UK.

The announcement came during Macron’s meeting with German Chancellor Scholz. The French President insisted that Europe must make an offer to the threatened eastern countries like Ukraine, while realizing that their full EU membership could take years or more likely a decade.