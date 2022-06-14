Will anyone take responsibility for the collapsing of the ceiling of the “Majski cvet” kindergarten in Taftalidze 2, asks Robert Veljanovski, councilor from VMRO-DPMNE in the Municipal Council of Karpos.
Just over a year and a half ago, the entire top leadership of the Social Democratic Union made at least 5 events related to the “Majski cvet” kindergarten in Taftalidze. The then Prime Minister Zoran Zaev and the then Mayor Stefan Bogoev were to take photos there, followed by Bogoev and the then Minister Mila Carovska, after a few months Zaev, Bogoev and the Minister Jagoda Sahpaska, etc. All events were supported by press conferences and praises how well SDSM builds and how much it cares for preschool children. They claimed that the unsafe prefabricated construction of the “Majski cvet” kindergarten in Taftalidze 2 will grow into a super safe facility for children to stay in a super safe solid building. They paid millions of denars, money of the citizens of Karpos, and achieved the following result – the ceiling in several rooms of the kindergarten, after less than a year and a half, collapsed!
SDSM will never look for culprits where they are in question and where their business interests are affected, says Veljanovski, emphasizing that for SDSM the public interest and the safety of citizens are absolutely not important.
Hence, we ask a few questions:
1. Will anyone assume responsibility for the collapsing of the ceiling of the kindergarten?
2. Whether besides the contractor of the reconstruction, a favorite company of DUI, a tender for construction of the facility of the “Majski cvet” kindergarten in Taftalidze 2 was won by the favorite company of SDSM which in the municipality of Gjorce Petrov sold a washing machine for 20,000 euros?
3. Whether and how many other tenders were given to these two companies by the previous management of the municipality of Karpos ?!
4. Are the profit and business relations of SDSM and DUI worth more than the safety of the youngest residents of the municipality of Karpos?!, Veljanovski asked.
