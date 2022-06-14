Will anyone take responsibility for the collapsing of the ceiling of the “Majski cvet” kindergarten in Taftalidze 2, asks Robert Veljanovski, councilor from VMRO-DPMNE in the Municipal Council of Karpos.

Just over a year and a half ago, the entire top leadership of the Social Democratic Union made at least 5 events related to the “Majski cvet” kindergarten in Taftalidze. The then Prime Minister Zoran Zaev and the then Mayor Stefan Bogoev were to take photos there, followed by Bogoev and the then Minister Mila Carovska, after a few months Zaev, Bogoev and the Minister Jagoda Sahpaska, etc. All events were supported by press conferences and praises how well SDSM builds and how much it cares for preschool children. They claimed that the unsafe prefabricated construction of the “Majski cvet” kindergarten in Taftalidze 2 will grow into a super safe facility for children to stay in a super safe solid building. They paid millions of denars, money of the citizens of Karpos, and achieved the following result – the ceiling in several rooms of the kindergarten, after less than a year and a half, collapsed!

SDSM will never look for culprits where they are in question and where their business interests are affected, says Veljanovski, emphasizing that for SDSM the public interest and the safety of citizens are absolutely not important.