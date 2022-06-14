MP Skender Rexhepi from Alternative is leaving the party and will act as an independent MP in the future. He officially informed the Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi about this decision.

Alternative is part of the ruling majority and joined the government after Besa left.

In mid-May, dissatisfaction prevailed at the first congress of Alternative, regarding the efficiency of the government and the program commitments for which Afrim Gashi’s party became part of the Government. MP Skender Rexhepi was not present at the congress at that time.

Just a month ago, Rexhepi said in a TV interview that he was not at all satisfied with the work done by their ministers and his party Alternative in the first 100 days of the new government.