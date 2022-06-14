On Saturday, there will be the largest gathering seen in years in Macedonia, there is a great atmosphere in Skopje and throughout the country, there is strong energy and euphoria, directed to the location where the protest will be in front of the government building, with the aim to overthrow this government of SDSM and DUI. I expect over 100,000 people to come to that gathering, said the vice president of VMRO-DPMNE, Aleksandar Nikoloski on the “Janko jadi burek” show on TV Sonce.

Nikoloski stressed that after such a mass protest, a responsible government would leave, but since Kovacevski’s government is not a responsible government, a series of activities will follow that will lead to early parliamentary elections.