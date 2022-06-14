VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski held Tuesday a meeting with the leaders of the parties that are part of the Coalition for the Renewal of Macedonia.

At the meeting, the leaders of all parties were unanimous that with each passing day with SDSM and DUI at the helm of the government, the people live worse, crime happens everyday, and poverty threatens us more and more.

It is too much of this government, is the general conclusion of the meeting, a conclusion which they say is not only their position, but also that of hundreds of thousands of citizens across the country.

The leaders of the political parties part of the Coalition for the Renewal of Macedonia gave their support to the protest on Saturday, June 18, and all political parties are participating in its preparation and it is growing in size.

The message that the government has long refused to accept is that it is too much, and that early parliamentary elections must be called, in order for a political coalition to emerge at the helm of the country that will take Macedonia out of the crises into which SDSM and DUI plunged us.