A family of Tetovo told the media that their 60 years old family member died in the Tetovo hospital without receiving any treatment.

The family from the village of Pirok brought the man to the hospital seeking help after he fell into a coma, but after half an hour no doctor came to see him. Hospital director Plumb Vela said that he will form a commission to investigate the case. He is the new hospital director, appointed in the latest coalition realignment in Skopje, while his predecessor stands trial for the horrific fire in the improvised Covid ward in Tetovo in 2021 that killed 14 people.