Talks with Bulgaria should be suspended immediately because its demands towards Macedonia are contrary to international conventions, says academician Katica Kulavkova, according to whom, following the recent demands from Bulgarian, the country has no guarantees that it will start negotiations with the EU.

Kulavkova added that Macedonian politicians support theses that are not in the interest of Macedonia, but of its neighbors and other countries. On the 30th anniversary of its founding, the President of the Macedonian Academy of Sciences and Arts, Ljupco Kocarev, stated that it is necessary to awaken the collective consciousness and to protect the nation.

The MANU President, dissatisfied with the developments, even proposed to take away the competencies of the Ministry of Education over the preparation of strategies for development of education and science and to be handed over to MANU, universities and chambers of commerce.