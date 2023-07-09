Izet Mexhiti, from the splinter faction in DUI, acknowledged that there are differences in his groups, as some want to form a new party while others will try to “reform DUI from the inside”. This comes after DUI moved to divide and isolate the group, by holding elections to remove the party officials who sided with Mexhiti.

We are talking to our friends but we have differences. We are talking to all groups and all options to form a new movement are open, Mexhiti told TV21. He added that DUI and its leader Ali Ahmeti have gone too far from their original goals and ideals.