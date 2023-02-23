The entry of Alliance into the Government a year before the elections is an unnecessary move and acrobatics, they have nothing to show or prove. This is a coalition for daily politics and to suppress the different voices in DUI, that is, our group, Izet Mexhiti, vice president of the party says in the interview with “Republika”.

In other words, the Alliance for the rescue of Artan Grubi, emphasizes Mexhiti.

Mexhiti believes that SDSM and DUI have shown themselves to be incorrect towards Alternativa.

They wouldn’t have a Government without those four votes of Alternativa, and they shouldn’t have kicked them out now that they have another combination. The entry of the Alliance into the Government at this moment will destabilize the political situation in all parties, and even in the Alliance itself. Instead of being the leader of the Albanian opposition, they entered the government a year before the elections to be a crutch for Artan Grubi, and for that, I think they will pay a price. But we also have no explanation here why DUI is again with a Government with 64 MPs at best, and worse it can give 20-30 percent of what it has to the Alliance for the same number.

He explains what was meant by the words expressed at the rally in Saraj that “Grubi surrounds Ahmeti with Thaci, Taravari and Sela, but you cannot move forward with devils from the outside.”