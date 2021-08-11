The leader of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski wrote on Facebook that 45 days ago the Minister of Health Venko Filipce assured that at the end of August or the beginning of September the pandemic would end, and today only we had 588 new cases and 8 deaths.

They went for commissions from dubious Asian intermediaries and instead of struggling to obtain vaccines they offered measures like in the mid-20th century. They divided the people for money and power. The new package of measures against covid divides the people and does not help. They ask what is needed: a system that involves systematic steps is what is needed. What we have today is dealing with the consequences of not having a system. Unfortunately, this time too it is paid with human lives… There will be responsibility…, so in a little over 2 months the citizens decide whether this incompetence, lack of ideas, crime, corruption, shame and humiliation will continue or new people with fresh energy, knowledge and goals will return Macedonia to the victorious paths, Mickoski wrote.