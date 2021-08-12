Until last night, there were six active fires on the territory of the country, three of which were of higher intensity, three others were contained, and one was put under control. The Crisis Management Center, the situation with the fires is monitored through the the Next-Generation Incident Command Systems (NICS) which provides real-time data and as assistance in dealing with fires in the country, experts for high-risk fires from France, Montenegro and the United States have been also engaged.

As the director of the Crisis Management Center (CMC), Stojance Angelov, informed yesterday at a press conference, the NICS system provides real time and gives a visual representation of the situation with the fires.