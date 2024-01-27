On Saturday, VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski restated the party’s stance, emphasizing their refusal to support the caretaker government. Mickoski expressed confidence in the smooth functioning of the caretaker government processes, citing the clarity of the law and the Constitution.

Responding to a query from the media about potential changes in policy under the new caretaker Prime Minister Talat Xhaferi, Mickoski criticized Xhaferi’s actions during his six and a half years as Speaker of Parliament, alleging numerous anti-constitutional and illegal moves. Despite the need for optimism, Mickoski anticipated a continuation of what he deemed as detrimental policies and expected the situation to worsen over the 100-day caretaker period.

Regarding SDSM’s initiative to establish a ‘European front’ for the elections, Mickoski characterized it as a “criminal coalition” attempting to rebrand itself as a European coalition. He dismissed the coalition’s claim to European values, asserting that their unity was centered on mutual agreement on how to exploit the people and the country. Mickoski expressed certainty that this option would face a significant defeat in the elections, offering the opportunity for reform within the opposition over the next four years.

Commenting on the Appellate Court’s decision to revoke the house arrest measure for Bekim Neziri, a suspect in the “M-NAV” case, Mickoski attributed the development to the so-called reforms of the European front. He criticized the group for engaging in actions that jeopardized air traffic and the security of the Macedonian sky, only to witness individuals involved walking freely on the streets shortly afterward. Mickoski emphasized the urgent need to confront the alleged mafia influence in Macedonia for meaningful transformation to take place.