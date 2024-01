Talat Xhaferi is the man who, from his very beginning to his end as president of the Assembly, took many unconstitutional and illegal steps, said President Hristijan Mickoski, president of VMRO-DPMNE before today’s conference of the Pan-European Union of Macedonia.

Mickoski referred to the initiatives that were about the irregularities, which failed. Mickoski indicated that it can only be expected to be worse from Xhaferi in the next period as well.