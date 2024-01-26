VMRO-DPMNE Vice President Aleksandar Nikoloski expects the party to win the coming elections with absolute majority in Parliament. Nikoloski touted improvements in the election process introduced since the 2021 local elections, which prevent ballot stuffing, as something that will help get a fair outcome.

Critical area will be the majority Albanian districts in the north-west, where the DUI party is expected to pull all stops to undermine the turnout of the Albanian opposition parties. As VMRO-DPMNE now holds the Interior Ministry in the interim Government, Nikoloski said that the party will coordinate with the Albanian opposition and change the police commissioners in the Tetovo and Gostivar areas, to make sure DUI does not use the police to stuff ballots.