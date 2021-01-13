Hristijan Mickoski, the leader of VMRO DPMNE commented on today’s event in Vevcani, when during the Carnival, the police intervened and attacked the people, reminding that during the local elections in Stip the same police stood aside during the celebration of victory of the new mayor.

When the government censors criticism and a tradition that has been held for thousands of years, and does not prevent a birthday, for example, in the government itself. When the government itself organizes elections in Stip and Plasnica, and forbids the people to organize a carnival because it is a criticism of the Government. When the police, instead of criminals, are forced to go after their own people…, Mickoski commented, adding that the whole government will be held accountable.

