VMRO-DPMNE leader, Hristijan Mickoski together with the Vice President of VMRO-DPMNE, Aleksandar Nikoloski and the Secretary for International Cooperation, Timco Mucunski met Thursday with the French Ambassador to the country Cyril Bomgartner.
At the meeting, they affirmed the good bilateral relations between Macedonia and France and the commitment to further enhance them.
Mickoski expressed his commitment to concrete steps aimed at tackling the challenges arising from Covid-19 and his disappointment that the Government is not delivering concrete results in that direction.
VMRO-DPMNE remains strongly committed to reform processes aimed at fighting corruption, reforms in judiciary and administration, as well as quality economic policies. In that regard, the support of partner France is of great importance for Macedonia, said Mickoski at the meeting.
