Macedonia remains last in the region in the process of procuring vaccines against coronavirus. Although the epidemic kills dozens of people every day in the country, the government is doing nothing to procure vaccines that can stop such loss of lives.

The incapacity of Zaev and Filipce was confirmed with the latest statemennt of the Ministry of Health which encourages the citizens who can schedule vaccinations in Serbia to do so, instead of such a thing being made possible in Macedonia.

Meanwhile, in all Balkan countries, the process of mass vaccination of the population is in full swing.

The Prime Minister of Albania, Edi Rama, boasted on Facebook that he had provided 1 million doses of the Chinese vaccine, of which 192,000 doses had already arrived in Tirana.

We have provided 1 million vaccines, half a million are expected to arrive in the coming days, and 192,000 doses arrived in Tirana today, said Rama.

At the same time, 24,300 doses of the Pfizer vaccine arrived in Sarajevo today under the Covax program.

The first delivery of Covid-19 vaccines, ordered by Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH) under the Covax mechanism, arrived today at Sarajevo International Airport. It is about 23,400 doses of the Pfizer/ BioNTech vaccine, and a delivery of 26,400 doses of the “AstraZeneca” vaccine are expected to arrive by plane from Istanbul later in the day around 20h, said the Ministry of Civil Affairs of BiH.

After such announcements, today’s report of procured vaccines says that Albania received 192,000 vaccines, and BiH 55,000. Therefore, the answer to the question: “How much did Macedonia get?” is ZERO!

Macedonian citizens will still be waiting in fear for their own health, because apparently, the Macedonian government is not capable to procure vaccines, leaving the people to die from the coronavirus.