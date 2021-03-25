The Macedonian Ministry of Health says that there is no obstacle for Macedonian citizens to get vaccinated in Serbia or any other country, if they receive a proper confirmation.

This position of the Ministry comes after a large number of citizens this weekend received appointments to get the AstraZeneca jab in Belgrade.

Citizens who through the official website of the Institute of Public Health of Serbia have applied for vaccination as foreign nationals, and this weekend will get vaccinated en masse in the premises of the Belgrade Fair.

Invitations for vaccination were extended only to the citizens who expressed interest getting vaccinated with any vaccine, and the vaccination will be performed only with AstraZeneca.

The Ministry of Health has not been informed that Macedonian citizens will go to Serbia for vaccination this weekend, but they say that there is no obstacle for them to do so.

Anyone who can obtain a vaccine can get vaccinated anywhere. We cannot forbid such a thing to anyone, but there is a condition for them to receive a proper confirmation for immunization, so that those citizens in the country will be treated as vaccinated, Filipce’s Office told “SDK.mk”.

The mass vaccination of the population in the country has not started yet, and the exact date when it will start is still not known. So far, only some of the healthcare workers have been vaccinated with Pfizer vaccines donated by Serbia and 3,000 Sputnik vaccines purchased from Russia.