Hristijan Mickoski, the leader of VMRO DPMNE, congratulated Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Janša on his country taking over the rotating EU presidency and wished him excellent results in their work.

Congratulations to my friend and Macedonia’s friend, Janez Janša. Macedonia has been long waiting at the EU doors, the Macedonian people, all citizens deserve a European future. I wish Macedonia to finally move on the EU path, because that is the only way to help the citizens who are stuck in poverty, pressed by crime and incompetent government. I know that in the realization of our commitment we will have the support of friendly Slovenia !, said Mickoski.